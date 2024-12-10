ChannelWorld  »  Novinky  »  Dell předal ceny za rok 2024, partnerem roku je Aricoma Systems

Dell předal ceny za rok 2024, partnerem roku je Aricoma Systems

Zuzana Peroutková Bičíková
Včera
V dílčích kategoriích bodovali AT Computers či SoftwareONE.

Společnost Dell Technologies v rámci konference Dell Technologies Forum v polovině listopadu vyhlásila vítěze soutěže Partner Awards 2024. Top partnerem roku se stala společnost Aricoma Systems. Programem provázel Milan Hrabovský, regional channel sales manager.

Ocenění v celkem deseti kategoriích jsou udělovány partnerům za rozvoj jejich podnikání v rámci partnerského programu společnosti Dell Technologies a za to, že svým zákazníkům otevírají nové možnosti díky technologickým řešením.

Obrazem: Dell Technologies Forum 2024 na vlně AI inovací

Obrazem: Dell Technologies Forum 2024 na vlně AI inovací

Vítězové Dell Partner Awards 2024

  • Top Partner of the Czech Republic: Aricoma Systems
  • Excellence in Distribution – Client Solutions: AT Computers
  • Excellence in Distribution – Infrastructure Solutions: DNS
  • Excellence in Client Solution Sales: empria one
  • Excellence in Infrastructure Solution Sales: SoftwareONE Czech Republic
  • Excellence in Services: Data Force
  • Excellence in Cloud Services Sales: T-Mobile Czech Republic
  • Excellence in Acquisition: Axes Computers
  • Rising Star: BIT SERVIS
  • Personal Achievement: Josef Středa

