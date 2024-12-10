Dell předal ceny za rok 2024, partnerem roku je Aricoma Systems

Společnost Dell Technologies v rámci konference Dell Technologies Forum v polovině listopadu vyhlásila vítěze soutěže Partner Awards 2024. Top partnerem roku se stala společnost Aricoma Systems. Programem provázel Milan Hrabovský, regional channel sales manager.
Ocenění v celkem deseti kategoriích jsou udělovány partnerům za rozvoj jejich podnikání v rámci partnerského programu společnosti Dell Technologies a za to, že svým zákazníkům otevírají nové možnosti díky technologickým řešením.
Vítězové Dell Partner Awards 2024
- Top Partner of the Czech Republic: Aricoma Systems
- Excellence in Distribution – Client Solutions: AT Computers
- Excellence in Distribution – Infrastructure Solutions: DNS
- Excellence in Client Solution Sales: empria one
- Excellence in Infrastructure Solution Sales: SoftwareONE Czech Republic
- Excellence in Services: Data Force
- Excellence in Cloud Services Sales: T-Mobile Czech Republic
- Excellence in Acquisition: Axes Computers
- Rising Star: BIT SERVIS
- Personal Achievement: Josef Středa
Zdroj: Dell Technologies