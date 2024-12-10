ChannelWorld  »  Novinky  »  Dell předal ceny za rok 2024, partnerem roku je Aricoma Systems

Dell předal ceny za rok 2024, partnerem roku je Aricoma Systems

Zuzana Peroutková Bičíková
Včera
Doba čtení: 1 minuta

Sdílet

Autor: Dell Technologies
V dílčích kategoriích bodovali AT Computers či SoftwareONE.

Společnost Dell Technologies v rámci konference Dell Technologies Forum v polovině listopadu vyhlásila vítěze soutěže Partner Awards 2024. Top partnerem roku se stala společnost Aricoma Systems. Programem provázel Milan Hrabovský, regional channel sales manager.

Ocenění v celkem deseti kategoriích jsou udělovány partnerům za rozvoj jejich podnikání v rámci partnerského programu společnosti Dell Technologies a za to, že svým zákazníkům otevírají nové možnosti díky technologickým řešením.

bitcoin školení listopad 24

Obrazem: Dell Technologies Forum 2024 na vlně AI inovací Přečtěte si také:

Obrazem: Dell Technologies Forum 2024 na vlně AI inovací

Vítězové Dell Partner Awards 2024

  • Top Partner of the Czech Republic: Aricoma Systems
  • Excellence in Distribution – Client Solutions: AT Computers
  • Excellence in Distribution – Infrastructure Solutions: DNS
  • Excellence in Client Solution Sales: empria one
  • Excellence in Infrastructure Solution Sales: SoftwareONE Czech Republic
  • Excellence in Services: Data Force
  • Excellence in Cloud Services Sales: T-Mobile Czech Republic
  • Excellence in Acquisition: Axes Computers
  • Rising Star: BIT SERVIS
  • Personal Achievement: Josef Středa

Zdroj: Dell Technologies

  • Našli jste v článku chybu?

Autor článku

Zuzana Bičíková

Zuzana Peroutková Bičíková

Témata:

Čtěte dále

Dell předal ceny za rok 2024, partnerem roku je Aricoma Systems
Dell předal ceny za rok 2024, partnerem roku je Aricoma Systems
Monitor AOC AGON PRO PD34: Žihadlo jako Porsche
Monitor AOC AGON PRO PD34: Žihadlo jako Porsche
Eset: Češi rádi nakupují přes chytrý telefon, na bezpečnost ale dbají málo
Eset: Češi rádi nakupují přes chytrý telefon, na bezpečnost ale dbají málo
ComSource rozšiřuje laboratoř, testuje i využití řešení Opswat
ComSource rozšiřuje laboratoř, testuje i využití řešení Opswat
Reportáž: Zažít Synology na pražském Synology Experience Day
Reportáž: Zažít Synology na pražském Synology Experience Day
UniCredit Bank: Pětina Čechů se v posledních třech letech stala obětí kyberútoků
UniCredit Bank: Pětina Čechů se v posledních třech letech stala obětí kyberútoků

ChannelWorld Newsletter

Objednejte si zdarma náš pravidelný informační newsletter se souhrnem nejzajímavějších zpráv a článků.

Objednat

Mohlo by vás zajímat

Podcast

Speciální projekty

Promoakce

Partnerská setkání a semináře

Press room

Z našich webů

Dále u nás najdete

Parenica, gorgonzola, brie. Jak dobře se vyznáte v sýrech?

Vánoční hvězda může vydržet do dalších Vánoc. Záleží na umístění a zalévání

Kdy se OSVČ vyhne platbě sociálního pojištění?

Koloskopie? Nechte si dát léky, díky kterým bude snesitelnější

Učitelé matematiky vymírají. Matika Česku jim dorovná platy

Šéf Intelu Pat Gelsinger končí, vaz mu srazily vleklé potíže firmy

Neplaťte si IT kurzy sami, využijte dotace od EU

Seyfor posiluje ve střední Evropě, rozšiřuje portfolio o slovenské NCC

Vytvořil Google první použitelný kvantový počítač?

Císařovna Sissi milovala Vánoce a dávání dárků

Zprůchodnit tepnu, voperovat stent. A domů chvíli po zákroku

Na vaječňáku bez alkoholu si pochutnají děti i abstinenti

Vánoce za Rakouska-Uherska. Chudí jedli houby, císař měl kapra

Kudy se vydá kyberzločin v příštím roce?

Je stát v daních prominentní škůdce?

Spisovatel Karel Poláček zřejmě zemřel později, než se soudilo

Obětí kyberútoků se v posledních třech letech stala pětina Čechů

Díky aplikaci placené pojišťovnou se povedlo objevit devět melanomů

Mapy.cz jsou placené. Dáte za ně 249 Kč, verze zdarma má omezení

Bitcoin zadarmo? Všechny nabídky nejsou podvod