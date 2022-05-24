Hlavní navigace
Obrazem: Dell ocenil nejlepší partnery za rok 2022

Zuzana Bičíková
Dnes
Doba čtení: 1 minuta
Autor: Dell
Nejvíce cen si odnesla společnost Autocont, nejvyšší uznání pak připadlo společnosti Empira One.

Společnost Dell i v letošním roce ocenila své nejlepší partnery. V rámci akce Dell Partner Awards, uspořádané 19. 5. 2022 v prostorách Art Restaurantu Mánes v Praze, rozdala uznání v celkem 15 kategoriích, což je nejvíce v historii společnosti.

Dell tak chtěl dle svých slov umožnit vyznamenání i partnerů v nově vznikajících oblastech spolupráce. Celkem čtyři ocenění získala společnost Autocont a třikrát byla vyznamenána společnost Data Force.

Nejvyšší ocenění Partnera roku 2022 si odnesla společnost Empira One, „vycházející hvězdou“ byla vyhlášena společnost Smarty CZ. Osobní uznání za spolupráci s Dellem si pak odnesl Vladimír Havelka.

Cloud22

Seznam oceněných v jednotlivých kategoriích 

Partner of the Year 

Empira One 

Distributor of the Year – Client Solutions 

AT Computers 

Distributor of the Year – Infrastructure Solutions 

DNS 

Excellence in Client Solutions Sales 

Autocont 

Excellence in Cloud Services Sales  

T-Mobile  

Excellence in Customer Experience 

Data Force 

Excellence in Infrastructure Solutions Sales 

Data Force 

Excellence in Marketing 

Autocont

Excellence in New Business Development 

Autocont 

Excellence in Services Delivery 

Data Force 

Rising Star 

Smarty CZ  

Transformational Partner of the Year 

Gapp System 

Excellence in Consumer Sales  

HP Tronic  

Personal Achievement

Vladimír Havelka

Excellence in Social Impact 

Autocont

Zdroj: Dell

