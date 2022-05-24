Obrazem: Dell ocenil nejlepší partnery za rok 2022

Společnost Dell i v letošním roce ocenila své nejlepší partnery. V rámci akce Dell Partner Awards, uspořádané 19. 5. 2022 v prostorách Art Restaurantu Mánes v Praze, rozdala uznání v celkem 15 kategoriích, což je nejvíce v historii společnosti.
Dell tak chtěl dle svých slov umožnit vyznamenání i partnerů v nově vznikajících oblastech spolupráce. Celkem čtyři ocenění získala společnost Autocont a třikrát byla vyznamenána společnost Data Force.
Nejvyšší ocenění Partnera roku 2022 si odnesla společnost Empira One, „vycházející hvězdou“ byla vyhlášena společnost Smarty CZ. Osobní uznání za spolupráci s Dellem si pak odnesl Vladimír Havelka.
Seznam oceněných v jednotlivých kategoriích
|
Partner of the Year
|
Empira One
|
Distributor of the Year – Client Solutions
|
AT Computers
|
Distributor of the Year – Infrastructure Solutions
|
DNS
|
Excellence in Client Solutions Sales
|
Autocont
|
Excellence in Cloud Services Sales
|
T-Mobile
|
Excellence in Customer Experience
|
Data Force
|
Excellence in Infrastructure Solutions Sales
|
Data Force
|
Excellence in Marketing
|
Autocont
|
Excellence in New Business Development
|
Autocont
|
Excellence in Services Delivery
|
Data Force
|
Rising Star
|
Smarty CZ
|
Transformational Partner of the Year
|
Gapp System
|
Excellence in Consumer Sales
|
HP Tronic
|
Personal Achievement
|
Vladimír Havelka
|
Excellence in Social Impact
|
Autocont
Zdroj: Dell